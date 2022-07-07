Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 129 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

