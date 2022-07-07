Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 292 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 347.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $298,491,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,754,000 after purchasing an additional 641,861 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 395,860 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after purchasing an additional 384,628 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $125.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day moving average is $132.67.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

