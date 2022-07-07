Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 361 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 217.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 110.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 201.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,724,000 after buying an additional 4,068,653 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Roblox (Get Rating)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
