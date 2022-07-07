Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 462 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 121.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $13,917,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
