Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,421 Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 477.1% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 2,336,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $553.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.75%. The company had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $156,867.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 22,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $146,116.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,028.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,956 shares of company stock valued at $349,901. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Profile (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.