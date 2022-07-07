Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after buying an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $510,236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after buying an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

