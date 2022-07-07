Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) by 9,553.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

SJT opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.13% and a return on equity of 1,096.01%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

