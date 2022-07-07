Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 645.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.70%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

