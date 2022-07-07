Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 62,801 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 57.4% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.93%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

