Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

STM opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on STM. Cowen cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.83) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

