Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 2,269.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264 over the last 90 days. 28.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

