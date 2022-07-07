Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 66,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

