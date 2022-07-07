Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

