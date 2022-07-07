Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 896.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,458 shares of company stock worth $1,126,524 and have sold 93,275 shares worth $3,423,956. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

