Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $55,000 in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $828,813.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,767.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

LEA opened at $124.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.88.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

