Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $66,000 in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,048 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,830,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,843 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,322 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $6,080,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $4,293,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONB stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,117.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

