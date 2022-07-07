Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 214,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

