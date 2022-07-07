Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,010 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

