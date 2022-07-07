Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $64,000 Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $658,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $863,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

DINO stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,038.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.