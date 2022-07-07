Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $70,000 Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.