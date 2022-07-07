Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

CLW stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $559.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

