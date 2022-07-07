Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 433 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SAP by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SAP by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf reduced their target price on SAP from €104.00 ($108.33) to €93.00 ($96.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SAP from €141.22 ($147.10) to €121.00 ($126.04) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.18.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

