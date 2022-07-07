Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Zillow Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $122.58.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

