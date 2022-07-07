Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.
BATS FLQL opened at $39.04 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03.
