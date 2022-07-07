Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $315.55 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

