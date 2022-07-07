Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

