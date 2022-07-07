Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Masimo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Masimo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Masimo stock opened at $137.44 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

