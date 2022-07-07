Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 93,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $34.35.

