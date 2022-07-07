Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 465 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,027,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,863,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,890,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.60.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.19. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

