Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 561 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $236.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.29.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

