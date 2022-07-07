Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,855 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,723,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,531,000 after purchasing an additional 569,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 906,388 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,419 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE opened at $43.16 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

CubeSmart Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.