Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UOCT. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $5,583,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

NYSEARCA:UOCT opened at $26.47 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70.

