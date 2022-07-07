Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 529 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Matson by 5,981.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Matson by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

MATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,390,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,371. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $125.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 28.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.31%.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.