Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 102,872 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

