Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average of $82.01. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

