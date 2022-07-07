Kwmg LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $247.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.82 and a 200-day moving average of $241.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $188.33 and a one year high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.36%.

About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.