Kwmg LLC Acquires 2,374 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $138.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.95 and its 200-day moving average is $150.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

