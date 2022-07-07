Kwmg LLC Acquires 2,617 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 87,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 68,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 49,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.56. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

