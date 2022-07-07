Kwmg LLC Acquires 457 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SMH opened at $198.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.40. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $189.94 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

