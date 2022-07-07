Kwmg LLC Acquires 5,789 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after buying an additional 186,505 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,819,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after buying an additional 149,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 173.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,216,000 after buying an additional 115,444 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $130.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

