Kwmg LLC Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 36,159 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,684,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,265,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,438,000 after purchasing an additional 577,511 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

