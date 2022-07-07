Kwmg LLC Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.33.

WHR stock opened at $159.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.93 and its 200 day moving average is $190.18. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

