Kwmg LLC Boosts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.