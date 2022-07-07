Kwmg LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.