Kwmg LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $288.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

