Kwmg LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $71.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75.

