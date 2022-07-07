Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $26,468,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Aflac by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after acquiring an additional 369,258 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $20,145,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

