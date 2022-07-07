Kwmg LLC Buys 1,730 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.09 and its 200-day moving average is $236.79.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.