Kwmg LLC Buys 2,898 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PB. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 95,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

