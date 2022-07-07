Kwmg LLC Buys 7,692 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.4% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $24,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.22.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

